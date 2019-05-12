Poor Arg!

TOWIE bosses have confirmed the departure of James ‘Arg’ Argent, admitting he will no longer appear on the ITVBe show.

The reality TV star has had a tough week after admitting he has an ‘eating disorder’ on This Morning, and has been told to lose 10 stone following his weight gain.

But this latest blow to his career has reportedly caused concern among his inner circle.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: James Argent left ‘devastated’ as Gemma Collins takes shock action amid nasty split

‘Lime Pictures aren’t working with him, and it has sparked more concerns among his friends who fear he isn’t looking after himself,’ a source told The Sun.

They added: ‘His weight has rocketed recently which he says he plans to tackle.’

Despite Arg recently filming scenes for the series, a spokesperson for TOWIE admitted to the publication that ‘there are no further plans to film with James at this time.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Arg’s departure comes after he opened up to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the ITV morning chat show about his issues with food.

The 31-year-old Essex native revealed: ‘I’ve always gone up and down with my weight since I was a teenager.

‘I could be really, really slim in the first half of the year, but by the other half I’m morbidly obese.

‘All my problems stem from food. I have an eating disorder.’

Arg went on to explain that he replaced his relationship with drinking with food, leading to his recent weight gain.

He said: ‘I’m proud of myself with how my career is going and that I’ve stayed clean and sober rather than going out with my mates to a club and drinking.

‘But now if I’ve had a good or bad day, I’m now comfort eating.

‘I knew I had put on a substantial amount of weight when I looked in the mirror and could see my clothes weren’t fitting… My friends used to have a laugh about my love of food and that I’m chubby, but no one is really laughing anymore.’