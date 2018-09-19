Oh no! THIS TOWIE couple ‘split’ after having huge tearful row

Is it all over for these two?

TOWIE has been full of drama lately and now it’s gone up a notch as one of the show’s couples have reportedly SPLIT.

Yep, Pete Wicks and Shelby Tribble are apparently no longer an item just days after they were seen having an explosive row during this week’s episode.

Shelby, 25, was left in tears when she confronted Pete, 29, over him messaging another girl behind her back and it sounds like things haven’t improved since then.

‘Shelby ended up finishing with Pete but only because he forced her hand and she felt like there was nothing else she could do to save their romance,’ an insider said.

‘Viewers saw on Sunday that Pete didn’t contact Shelby at all while he was away on a modelling job that involved him spending time with loads of girls, leaving her feeling insecure.

‘After filming emotional scenes for the show Shelby hoped to hear from Pete but he didn’t get in touch with her then either.’

The pair’s troubles were apparently made worse by Shelby feeling like she was a ‘rebound’ for Pete following his split from Megan McKenna last year.

‘She found out about texts he sent another girl shortly after they started dating but loved him enough to let it slide,’ the source told The Sun. ‘But she couldn’t cope with feeling like a rebound following his time with Megan, and friends of theirs saying she was too boring for him, so ended it for good.’

It comes after a preview clip of the next episode of TOWIE showed Pete telling pal Chloe Sims: ‘Everything about her should be perfect. But there’s something missing.’

Shelby was then seen sobbing as she shouted: ‘I deserve to be told what is going on.’

Following Sunday night’s show the model hinted that she’d been struggling with the drama when she thanked fans for showing her love.

‘Waking up to all the love and support is overwhelming and appreciated. Thank you to everyone that has messaged me it means the world,’ she tweeted.

Can these two work things out? We’ll have to wait and see…