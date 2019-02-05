James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou have launched their own couple’s retreats

Hot-headed couple James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou had to take a bit of time out from filming The Only Way Is Essex last year after they came to blows in a couple of episodes.

But despite missing the last two episodes, the pair are said to be back on track.

Speaking to CelebsNow in the Tresor Paris box at the National Television Awards last month, James said: ‘It was a mutual decision to have a little break, it helped massively.

‘There’s a lot of pressure in the show and sometimes people do need to take time out, whether it’s a reality show or nine to five.’

He teased, ‘there was a lot of animosity among certain people’, but mentioned no names of his cast-mates.

Meanwhile, girlfriend Yazmin is reaping the benefits of their relationship TV break.

She told us: ‘We’re better than ever, we was going through a bit of a tough time, all couples go through that and we needed a bit of time out and that’s done us the world of good.’

But like many celebrities who take time out of the spotlight, it seems Yaz has a little bit of *FOMO [*Fear Of Missing Out] and can’t wait to get back in front of the cameras.

‘I’m excited – I can’t wait to get back. I hate all the time off I fee I don’t know what to do with myself,’ she said.

But last week there were fresh reports the pair had been axed from the show but this was said to be false.

So, aside from TOWIE filming, what else have the couple got coming up in 2019?

‘We’ve got a bootcamp wellness retreat in Marrakesh,’ James revealed.

Yazmin continued: ‘We’re in business together, it’s for people who are maybe going through a little bit of mental health, depression, or a break-up and want to get away have some fitness and lose a bit of weight, good for the mind yoga and mindfulness – we’re doing that together.’

James added: ‘A lot of people forget about the mind – they go to these bootcamps to get fit but they need to train the mind as well. You’ve got to train the whole body, and a lot of people, whether they suffer from anxiety, depression or a bit of stress from working, this bootcamp is there to help.’

‘We’re going to be doing some weeks for couples as well, so if they, like us, they’re going through a bad time we’ve got a couple’s retreat, we’ve got therapists there that can help you through it,’ Yazmin explained.

The pair wouldn’t answer whether they had received couples therapy themselves and when asked what the next step of their relationship is, Yazmin joked: ‘I’m pregnant. I’m due tomorrow!’

James added: ‘I’m not the father though,’ before Yazmin continued: ‘Who knows, I’m hoping for an exciting future. I think it’s going to be a very long future.’

Watch this space…