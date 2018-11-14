Dan previously dated Kate for six years

When Kate Wright announced she got engaged to Rio Ferdinand, our hearts literally melted. Have you ever seen a cuter celeb couple?

But despite Kate being totally loved up with football star Rio, now her TOWIE ex Dan Edgar has spoken out for the first time about the wedding news, insisting that he’s 100% over it.

Dan and Kate were together on and off for more than six years before they called it quits for good in 2016.

And after rumours started to circulate that Kate’s relationship has caused problems with Dan his new girlfriend Amber Turner, now the 28-year-old has denied he still has feelings for his ex.

‘It’s nothing to do with that. That happened a long time ago. It was literally a few things with our relationship,’ he told The Sun.

Asked about a comment he made stating he’d ‘always love her’, Dan replied: ‘That comment was from a long time ago. I can’t remember when I said that. I haven’t said it recently. But that’s in the past. I’m with Amber and I’m happy with her.’

Dan then added that he hasn’t been in contact with 26-year-old Kate to congratulate her on the engagement, saying: ‘Nah we don’t speak. As I said a long time ago. I haven’t seen her for a long time.’ That settles that, then!

Meanwhile, Kate and Rio have been looking more loved up that ever over on Instagram as they enjoyed a special party for Rio’s 40th birthday over the weekend.

Next to a photo of the pair cuddling up at the start of the night, Essex babe Kate wrote: ‘The best night ❤ #rios40th … ps we definitely didn’t look like this at the end of the night 😂.’

She also gave fans a glimpse inside the lavish do which included a whole wall of photographs dedicated to Rio’s ‘worst looks’.

We guess our invite was lost in the post…