From TOWIE to Dancing on Ice: Gemma Collins IS the queen of reality TV

As she’s tipped to appear on Celebrity X Factor, we take a look at all the shows that Gemma Collins has taken over…

2011 – TOWIE

The 38-year-old first burst onto our screens as a bubbly car sales woman. She instantly became a hit on the show for her one-liners, including that time she told her current boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent that he ‘ain’t

ever gonna get this candy’.

2014 – Splash!

Gem was kicked off the diving show in week one, but she didn’t mind, declaring: ‘That’s the best news I’ve heard all day.’

The exit came just after she was left with painful bruising on her chest, due to hitting the water hard while diving. Ouch!

2014 – I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Her diva ways kicked in even before arriving in camp, as she had a meltdown in the helicopter.

Gem left after three days, saying, ‘Murderers get treated better than this.’

2016 – Celebrity Big Brother

Gemma reached new heights during her time in the CBB house.

From convincing herself she was pregnant, to going on an epic rant about the lack of heated rollers, she quickly became an internet sensation, with hilarious memes about her going viral.

2018 – Celebrity MasterChef

The GC was determined to show off her culinary skills on the BBC1 cooking contest, but it wasn’t a piece of cake and she missed out on the semi finals.

We guess that’s just the way the cookie crumbles, Gem!

2018 – Celebs Go Dating

Just when it looked like she might have found the man of her dreams on the E4 show, as one of her dates, Laurence, planned a romantic trip to Paris, in true GC-style, she stood him up.

The poor chap forgave her, but then she dumped him for Arg.

Oh, Gem!

2019 – Dancing on Ice

True to form, Gem stole the show when she appeared in the skating competition.

She made countless headlines for her feud with head judge Jason Gardiner and her shock fall.

So although she didn’t win the trophy, it’s safe to say Gemma was the true ice queen!