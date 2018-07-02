Sharing a video of herself in her underwear, she wrote: ‘I can’t believe how just by changing my breakfast and leading a healthier active lifestyle I’ve managed to lose 21Ibs and gained 7Ibs of muscle.’
Revealing the secrets to her transformation, Danielle continued: ‘I work out 2-3 times a weeks for an hour at the gym and I still enjoy going out at the weekends for dinner and a few drinks.
‘I haven’t shared this pic to try and impress or create attention but to only help you ladies realise this is something I would never had posted 16 months ago.
Before adding: ‘I’ve never felt so body confident and happy in myself.’ Good on you, Dan!
And with her new found confidence, the former TOWIE lady has been showing off all her hard work on Instagram, because why not?
So, as Danielle continues to flaunt her gym-honed figure, we’re taking a look back at the star’s VERY impressive makeover.
1/19
Danielle Armstrong 2011
We actually forgot Dani used to date footie player Jermain Defoe before she made her telly debut.
Credit: Coalition Pictures Ltd/REX/Shutt
2/19
Danielle Armstrong 2012
The reality star attended the ‘Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2’ premiere looking VERY different from the Essex star we now know.
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
3/19
Danielle Armstrong 2014
After joining TOWIE, Dani was an instant hit with viewers.
Credit: Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock
4/19
Danielle Armstrong 2014
She looked amazing in this orange bikini back in June 2014.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
5/19
Danielle Armstrong 2015
Giving fans a glimpse of her flat tum, Danielle looks happy and healthy in this selfie.
Credit: Instagram
6/19
Danielle Armstrong 2015
The reality babe was body confident on her holidays back in August 2015.
Credit: Instagram
7/19
Danielle Armstrong 2016
At the premiere of ‘How To Be Single’ in 2016, Dani went for a summer maxi dress.
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
8/19
Danielle Armstrong 2016
Wow! This lady looked fierce filming TOWIE in Mallorca in July 2016.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
9/19
Danielle Armstrong 2016
Back in Marbella, Danielle rocked this glamorous bikini on the beach.
Credit: Vianney Le Caer/REX/Shutterstock
10/19
Danielle Armstrong 2017
OMG! After undergoing a lifestyle overhaul, the star looked like a different person in April 2017.
Credit: Instagram
11/19
Danielle Armstrong June 2017
A trip to Ibiza isn’t complete without a smokin’ balcony shot.
Credit: Instagram
12/19
Danielle Armstrong 2017
Bedroom selfie time – and how amazing does Dani look?!
Credit: Instagram
13/19
Danielle Armstrong 2018
Those abs though…
Credit: Instagram
14/19
Danielle Armstrong 2018
Aaaaand, the abs again.
Credit: Instagram
15/19
Danielle Armstrong 2018
During a sun-soaked trip to Dubai in March, Danielle looked absolutely sensational on the beach.
Credit: Instagram
16/19
Danielle Armstrong 2018
YAS, the former reality star really has got an insane bikini bod.
Credit: Instagram
17/19
Danielle Armstrong 2018
The pretty blonde was showing off her bikini body once again during a trip to Ibiza in June 2018.
Credit: Instagram
18/19
Danielle Armstrong 2018
Danielle sent her followers wild when she showed off her slender figure in a seriously sexy leopard print bikini.
Credit: Instagram
19/19
Danielle Armstrong
Danielle showed off her enviable figure in a skimpy two-piece as she sipped on cocktails in Ibiza.