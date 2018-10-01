Massive awkward turtle...

All is well and good in The Only Way is Essex, until your ex rolls up with his brand new girlfriend and things get really, really awks… ain’t that right, Courtney Green?!

The 23-year-old Essex babe had only just began making movements in her single life when the news of former beau Myles Barnett‘s new romance with Love Island star Kady McDermott hit.

More: Yazmin Oukhellou thanks TOWIE fans for supporting ‘severe depression’ battle with moving post

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Having dealt with the dramz pretty darn well, TOWIE viewers were left concerned after Kady made her way onto the show – leaving Courtney in a bit of a tizz.

During last nights episode, the Essex gang were hit by hurricane Kady during celebrations for their end of summer ball.

And the 23-year-old certainly jumped straight in the deep end, having marched over to Courtney and her pals Georgia Kousoulou and Chloe Meadows in order to make introductions.

After Kady assured the girls she didn’t want any tension, she then asked Courtney if she still loves Myles – eventually leaving a visibly distressed Courtney to flee the situation.

Kady was then seen talking to Myles, as she filled him in on what had just happened.

Following Kady’s rather controversial entrance on the show, many viewers have taken to social media to share their support for Court.

One user shared: ‘Courtney held herself together soooo well, my heart breaks for her’

Another called out Myles: ‘How do you get out of a relationship and then 5 minutes later get in another one!?! Her side of the bed wasn’t even cold yet.’

Others called Kady out on her choice of rather awkward question for Courtney…

However, others have taken to social media to support Kady’s rather brave move.

One user posted: ‘It takes alot to walk up to a group of girls and introduce yourself, no one’s gonna exactly like there ex boyfriend’s new girl but it was respectful for Kady to do it in the way she did!’

Another added: ‘So sad for @kadymcdermottx! absolutely bossed they first appearance tho! I would of walked straight back out’

We’d love to hear your thoughts on the sitch, so Tweet us @CelebsNow!