Last nights TOWIE launch got *really* emotional...

Tommy Mallet has sparked a massive reaction amongst fans after incredibly candid scenes regarding his mental health aired during last nights launch of the new TOWIE series.

Yesterday, the brand new series of TOWIE launched back into our lives – bringing with it a fresh bout of Essex drama.

However, despite the never ending string of gossip, fans of the show are preoccupied elsewhere – as 26-year-old Tommy made a very emotional admission to girlfriend Georgia Kousoulou during the episode.

For the re-launch of the best-loved show, the TOWIE stars had ventured away from the streets of Essex and across the globe to Sardinia.

After Georgia had caught him replying to work emails whilst holiday, Tommy had then opened up about a time when he felt he couldn’t cope with his work-related anxiety.

Tommy shared: ‘Every time I wasn’t in my office, I was getting separation anxiety. I’ve worked hard to get the place I’ve got to… I was working 19 hours days for three years and thought I could handle it.’

Explaining how this led to him suffering a break down, Tommy added: ‘I just sat there and looked at a wall. I couldn’t leave the house. I know it was only a few days but still.’

After Georgia responded that it was ‘awful’, Tommy became visibly upset – adding: ‘I need to sort myself out first. But if you’re going through something and you don’t talk about it…’

Fans have been very quick to reach out in praise and support for Tommy’s incredibly candid admission on mental health.

Former TOWIE star Ferne McCann shares: ‘I’m crying along with you @tommy_mallet very brave and inspirational to share your emotions & feelings on a reality show.’

One user writes: ‘So glad they’ve shown Tommy’s mental health story line. So important especially for men who rarely speak about how they feel.’

Another shares: ‘Major respect to him and #towie for showing such a vulnerable moment.’

And they’re certainly not alone…

Following up the episode, Tommy has taken to social media to thank fans for their support.

Sharing a snap of himself and Georgia, Tommy writes: ‘Tonight was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done!!!’.

He then adds: ‘But if I help one person mission complete!!! Don’t hold it in!!! Talk to someone even if you don’t know them or your GP’.

Standing ovation for you, Tommy. For more information on mental health and where to seek help, head over *here* to the official NHS website.