Ferne looks totally different!

Ferne McCann has been through a lot since she hit our telly screens back in 2013.

Arriving on TOWIE as Charlie Sims’ girlfriend, the 28-year-old soon made a splash by getting into dramas with Essex favourites Chloe Sims and Gemma Collins.

But after moving on from the ITV2 reality show more than three years ago, Ferne’s career has gone from strength to strength.

Not only did she find herself in the final of I’m A Celebrity, but the reality pro launched her own beauty range and even welcomed adorable daughter Sunday with jailbird ex Arthur Collins.

It’s not just her professional life that has moved on, as Ferne’s appearance has also changed dramatically over the years.

While she was still on TOWIE, Ferne blasted rumours she’d gone under the knife, saying at the time: ‘It’s so annoying when people say I’ve had work done! Well, to set the record straight, no I have not had my lips done or anything else for that matter.’

But three years ago, Ferne confessed she had in fact undergone a nose job after facing cruel criticism from the age of 12.

Speaking during a tearful appearance on This Morning, the star said: ‘I just wanted something subtle. I didn’t want a big change. I was teased in school about my nose and I thought it was taking over my face.

‘From the front, it looks similar to how it did before so there hasn’t been much to get used to, but it is different from the side profile.’

Following on from the subtle nose job, Ferne admitted last year that she would consider changing more about her appearance in the future.

‘I want a boob job too. I want natural boobs,’ she told The Sun.

‘Mine are so saggy now after breastfeeding my baby. I don’t like big, fake boobs – they look so tacky. I want teardrop ones.

‘I just want them to look like how they did before.’

She then added: ‘I want another nose job – I’ve never told anybody that before. I would love another one.’

With all that talk of surgery, let’s take a look back at Ferne’s dramatic transformation…