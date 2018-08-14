From too-tanned Essex girl to glamorous Insta star
burst on to our screens as one of the original TOWIE cast members all the way back in 2010. Jess Wright
The super glam, 32-year-old was on the ITVBe show for 16 series, but after some very public rows with
and a messy break-up wth Lauren Goodger Ricky Rayment she finally hung up her reality-star shoes in 2016.
READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS
Like most ex-reality stars, she’s now spending her time living the Instagram dream. Regularly posting the workouts that have sculpted her amazing bod, holiday pics and even some vids of her practicing for a new singing career!
Jess previously revealed that she decided to overhaul her fitness regime after feeling unhappy with her body and created her programme in a bid to tone up.
More: Bikini pics! Inside Michelle Keegan and Jess Wright’s wild Las Vegas holiday
‘I decided to do a fitness project that’s about sustaining a healthy lifestyle. I now have biceps and abs,’ the TV star told ITV’s
Lorraine last year.
‘I found that working out five times a week it gives you a boost of energy, confidence, and you don’t lose weight and put it all back on again.’ Well, it’s definitely paying off…
As well as now having a bunch of famous friends from the show, her brother,
Mark Wright was also an original cast member and went on to marry actress Michelle Keegan.
So, let’s have a look at her amazing transformation.
Words by Leanne Carr
Jess Wright 2010
Jess was one of the original TOWIE cast members and appeared alongside her bro, Mark Wright.
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Jess Wright 2011
The glam squad gave her a TV make-over and she was ready to become the next big reality star!
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Jess Wright 2011
Giving Essex girls a good name, she looked stunning on the red carpet.
Credit: Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock
Jess Wright 2011
Well, this isn’t the scariest Halloween costume we’ve seen.
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Jess Wright 2012
She was back to her glamorous self for the NTA’s.
Credit: Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock
Jess Wright 2013
The wannabe popstar showed she’s not just a pretty face by taking centre stage.
Credit: Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock
Jess Wright 2013
Errr… maybe a little too much fake tan?
Credit: Graham Stone/REX/Shutterstock
Jess Wright 2014
Going for a shorter hairstyle, she looked like she meant business.
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Jess Wright 2014
Trying out another new hairstyle, this time with a slick back pony.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Jess Wright 2014
Jess showed off her toned body in Ibiza.
Credit: Tom Nicholson/REX/Shutterstock
Jess Wright 2014
Now THIS is a Halloween costume!
Credit: Palace Lee/REX/Shutterstock
Jess Wright 2015
The telly star looked more Hollywood starlet than Essex girl.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Jess Wright 2015
Taking a break from filming TOWIE in Marbs. It’s not often you see Jess without her hair and make-up done but we think she looks great!
Credit: Ralph Petts/REX/Shutterstock
Jess Wright 2015
She wouldn’t be a true TOWIE star without an obligatory photo walking her tiny dog.
Credit: Simon Ford/REX/Shutterstock
Jess Wright 2016
Jess sported new blonde locks and a more toned down make-up look.
Credit: Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock
Jess Wright 2016
During a Loose Women appearance, she dressed down but still looked gorge.
Credit: S Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Jess Wright 2017
Another new hairstyle. We love this sleek look she rocked for the ITV Gala.
Credit: Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Jess Wright 2017
She channelled Beyonce for the ‘Dance, Dance, Dance’ TV series.
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Jess Wright 2018
Jess looked stunning in this unusual, vampy, red carpet look.
Credit: Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock