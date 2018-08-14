From too-tanned Essex girl to glamorous Insta star

Jess Wright burst on to our screens as one of the original TOWIE cast members all the way back in 2010.

The super glam, 32-year-old was on the ITVBe show for 16 series, but after some very public rows with Lauren Goodger and a messy break-up wth Ricky Rayment she finally hung up her reality-star shoes in 2016.

Like most ex-reality stars, she’s now spending her time living the Instagram dream. Regularly posting the workouts that have sculpted her amazing bod, holiday pics and even some vids of her practicing for a new singing career!

Jess previously revealed that she decided to overhaul her fitness regime after feeling unhappy with her body and created her programme in a bid to tone up.

‘I decided to do a fitness project that’s about sustaining a healthy lifestyle. I now have biceps and abs,’ the TV star told ITV’s Lorraine last year.

‘I found that working out five times a week it gives you a boost of energy, confidence, and you don’t lose weight and put it all back on again.’ Well, it’s definitely paying off…

As well as now having a bunch of famous friends from the show, her brother, Mark Wright was also an original cast member and went on to marry actress Michelle Keegan.

So, let’s have a look at her amazing transformation.

Words by Leanne Carr