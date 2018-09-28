TOWIE bosses suspend Jon Clark after he ‘slapped’ THIS cast member

Jon is in hot water with ITV bosses...

The new series of TOWIE may have only just started picking up speed, but long term cast regular Jon Clark has already been temporarily booted from the show – due to an alleged altercation.

The Essex ‘fella reportedly suffered a stern wrist slap from TV bosses, after a reported fight happened between Jon and his co-star James ‘Diags’ Bennewith.

According to reports, a recent night out in Newcastle ended in an argument between the boys – which became so heated, Jon allegedly ended up ‘slapping’ Diags in the face.

The Sun claims the beef was caused after both Diags and Jon made a beeline for the same girl in a nightclub – resulting in the duo clashing.

Speaking of the altercation, an insider told The Sun: ‘Jon and Diags were both chatting up the same girl in the club. Things started to get pretty competitive between the pair.

‘A fight broke out and Jon slapped Diags before they were pulled apart.’

The source then hinted that Jon could face serious repercussions to his position on TOWIE: ‘They weren’t filming at the time but producers found out and Jon has been sent home today.

‘Bosses are really unhappy and his future on the show is unclear.’

Following the reports, TOWIE bosses have now confirmed the decision to suspend Jon following the club brawl.

A representative for the hit ITV show told OK! Online: ‘I can confirm that Jon has been suspended from TOWIE but we can’t comment further at this stage.’

A spokesperson for Jon also told The Sun Online: ‘Jon and Diags had a row over some things Diags had said about Jon to a girl they both know.

‘She was in the club and Jon confronted Diags about it. They got into a row in the club and Diags slapped Jon. Jon slapped Diags back and that was that.’

The representative finally added: ‘Jon is going through a lot of stuff in his personal life at the moment and wants to take a break from being on the show to focus on his family.’

