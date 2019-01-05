SLAY, girl!

Lauren Goodger loves any excuse to don some skimpy attire and treat fans to a saucy snap or two – and a recent trip to a Champneys Spa for some New Year R&R was no exception.

The 32-year-old former TOWIE babe delighted her followers with some super-revealing pics, where she posed in the spa’s relaxing hydrotherapy pool wearing nothing but a teeny-tiny pink top and black thong.

Well, if you’ve got it…

Lauren captioned the sizzling shot with a profound message, writing to fans: ‘Nothing is softer or more flexible than water .. yet nothing can resist it 😍 Loving my time stunning @champneysspas’

And, as per, fans were LOVING Lauren’s scantily-clad snaps.

‘What a bum @laurenrosegoodger x,’ wrote one fan. While another complimented the star’s curvaceous physique with: ‘Body goals!’

‘I want the knickers your wearing in that pic @laurenrosegoodger’, wrote a third.

Lauren’s Insta feed is full of bootylicious snaps, which is no surprise as she’s such a keen advocate of body positivity.

Lauren has always been open with her fans about her decision to go under the knife and has previously admitted to enhancing her appearance with a nose job, boob job, liposuction and fillers.

The star has spoken openly in the past about how she’s come to feel comfortable in her own skin, telling CelebsNow earlier this year: ‘I have good days and bad days, but I just feel like I’ve settled into my body.

‘I’m not doing anything too extreme and I’m not putting pressure on myself’.

‘I’ll always go to the gym, but it’s everything in moderation now.’

Good for you, Lauren!