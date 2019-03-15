New hair, don't care!

After revealing she could be joining the Celebs Go Dating line up very soon, now Lauren Goodger has unveiled a brand new look.

The former TOWIE star is seemingly on the quest for Mr Right, and a trip to the hairdressers could be just what she needs to kickstart her dating life.

Taking to Instagram, 32-year-old Lauren shared a string of snaps documenting her transformation, first teasing fans that she was planning a dramatic change.

Sitting in the salon, the star can be seen pouting up a storm with her long brown locks flowing over her shoulders.

Essex babe Lauren then revealed she’s after ‘that sunkissed look’ with a short clip of the stylist getting to work.

And it looks like reality star is very happy with her new do as she went on to post lots more snaps of the finished product.

Next to a photo which sees her freshly dyed hair perfectly curled and pinned to the side, she wrote: ‘The best hair award goes to @laurenrosegoodger 😍 thank you @zestliverpool.’

And the star’s 775k followers rushed to praise Lauren on her latest photo, with one writing: ‘Love the colour looks natural xx.’

‘Wow, looks so amazing and fresh. Really suits you ❤️,’ said another, while a third added: ‘You look amazing 🔥🔥.’

This comes after the CBB star hinted she would consider taking part in E4 show Celebs Go Dating in a very telling Instagram post.

When asked by a fan in a live Instagram Q&A, Lauren wrote: ‘Yes met with them and was meant to do it… so let’s see.’

The reality pro would be following in the footsteps of fellow TOWIE alumni Gemma Collins, James Argent and Ferne McCann – as well as current stars of the show Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks.