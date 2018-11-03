They'll be missed!

From Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger to Mario Falcone and Lucy Mecklenburgh, it’s fair to say TOWIE doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to relationships.

And now two of the ITVBe reality show favourites have QUIT in order to avoid becoming the latest lovers on the scrapheap.

It’s been a tough series for James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou so it should come as no surprise to viewers that they’re taking some time away to work things out.

A source told The Sun: ‘James and Yaz have taken a break from the show but are both set to return in the New Year. They have struggled with their relationship this series but love and care for each other so want to do whatever it takes to get back on track.’

Earlier this series fans watched as Lockie and Yaz reached boiling point, as he asked her: ‘What do we do? Something isn’t working. Do you want me to move out?’

Yaz replied: ‘Don’t try and play mind games with me. If you want to move out, James, move out.’

It seems taking a break from the show couldn’t have come at a better time for the pair, but Lockie previously revealed their relationship has always been fiery.

James said of their relationship: ‘Sometimes me and Yazmin are very passionate people and do go hot and cold. But that fiery and passionate relationship works for us. I know people look in and they’ve used the word toxic, but it’s not toxic at all.

‘People sometimes has a misconception and they don’t really understand it and because they don’t understand it, they judge it.’

A TOWIE spokesperson confirmed Lockie and Yaz will not be filming for the rest of the series, explaining: ‘It was mutually decided that James and Yazmin would not film the final two episodes of this series, allowing them time to work on their relationship.’