Shelby has hit out at her former flame

There has been SO much drama over on TOWIE lately, we can barely keep up.

Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock came to blows (again) and then there was Love Island’s Kady McDermott making her rather dramatic debut.

But it’s Essex lad Pete Wicks who’s been the centre of attention after he found himself in an explosive row with ex Shelby Tribble – which ultimately ended their eight-month romance.

Unfortunately, it looks like there’s definitely no love lost between these two as Shelby has now made a load of shock claims about her ex – including alleged texts to TEN girls while they were together.

The 25-year-old says she was left heartbroken when she found messages on his phone hours before they were flying to Croatia for his friend’s wedding.

‘He was sexting another girl and talking about joining the Mile High Club with her,’ Shelby told The Sun .

‘Someone else sent nude pictures to him. I saw all these messages to other girls on Instagram , other texts in his archive – in fact some of the texts were sent just two days before we were due to go to a wedding together in Croatia.’

She also claimed 29-year-old Pete sent another girl ‘disgusting’ messages while she was upstairs in his bed, as she added: ‘He kept saying he was scared and glad I had found them because it gave him the kick up the bum he needed and that he was falling in love with me.’

During Sunday night’s show, ITVBe viewers saw Shelby confront Pete over messaging other girls and following another tearful row, the pair decided to go their separate ways.

Speaking about the split, Shelby continued: ‘I was devastated, I thought he was The One but after reading those texts I was left heartbroken.

‘I don’t know any of the girls personally but I was aware of them from Instagram. There were a lot of messages – it wasn’t just with one or two girls, there were at least ten.’

Despite the claims, it looks like reality star Pete is feeling positive following his messy break up, as he recently Tweeted the message: ‘Life is good’.

A source close to Pete also told The Sun: ‘It was a short relationship that was only official for a couple of months. Pete has spoke about not wanting a serious relationship and was honest about that from the beginning.

‘He is disappointed at how Shelby has handled the situation, he cares a lot about her and wishes her all the best.’

CelebsNow have contacted a representative for Pete for comment.