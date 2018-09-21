Awkward alert...

Earlier this week we were hit by the news that TOWIE‘s hot couple Pete Wicks and Shelby Tribble are no more.

Yup, after eight short months this ridiculously good looking pair have called it quits following an explosive row during Sunday night’s episode. Oh the drama.

But unfortunately, it looks like there’s going to be no ‘remaining friends’, ‘staying respectful’ or even a ‘keeping things civil’ between these two as the digs have already started.

After 29-year-old Pete reportedly called his ex ‘too boring’, now Shelby has blasted the Essex hunk, claiming she’s happier now that she’s single.

Speaking on FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas, the 25-year-old slammed: ‘The way he’s treated this whole thing is good because where it’s hurt me more and more it makes you stronger, you think do you know what? F**k you! I’m not having it.’

Defending herself over the ‘boring’ comments, she continued: ‘I thought “Excuse me?!” I don’t care because he’s got nothing else on me.