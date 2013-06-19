TOWIE star Lauren Goodger’s boyfriend Jake McLean bans her from wearing make-up on romantic break in Caribbean

Couple met on Twitter

Lauren Goodger has jetted off on holiday with boyfriend Jake McLean.

The former TOWIE star, who quit the reality programme last year, shared pictures of the Caribbean break on Instagram.

The snaps show the couple looking loved-up as they take swimwear selfies, head for romantic meals and sunbathe.

In fact, normally glamorous Lauren‘s so besotted with her new boyf that he’s convinced her to go make-up free on the trip.

‘Not even a tiny bit of make up on as @mcleanjake wouldn’t let me 😩Grr,’ writes Lauren.

‘#myboyfrienddoesntlikemakeup #MakeUpFree.’

The pair have been dating for seven months after striking up conversation on Twitter.

Jake, 23, was jailed for three-and-a-half years six years ago after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary, but Lauren, 26, says she isn’t fazed by his criminal record.

‘Jake told me about his past,’ she told the Daily Mirror.

‘I could see how much he regretted his actions. I try to take people as I find them.’

Kate Lloyd