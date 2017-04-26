The Pegan feuds roll on...

It’s been the story of this series of TOWIE, and for many, has been somewhat impossible to ignore whether they watch the show or not.

Of course, we’re referring to the split of Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks, who after a year of dating called their relationship off in March.

And with as much of a spark that existed while they were together, their split has been full of just as many fireworks, with a screaming match spilling into the street on one occasion!

It’s been a pretty unavoidable event for the people of TOWIE, and Wednesday’s episode (26th April) will see the involvement of couple Georgia Kousolou and Tommy Mallet – leading to one of the most explosive arguments yet…

More: TOWIE fans are hysterical over Gemma Collins’ hilarious comment on Arg’s weight loss pic

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

Tommy and Georgia are known as being one of the more stable couples on the show, and this is probably due to their attempts to steer clear of the dramas of some of their friends and castmates.

Though they’ve managed to keep things neutral so far in the series, this comes to an end when they have an encounter with Megan at dinner. With Georgia quickly making her loyalties to Chloe Sims – who Megan’s not too fond of – clear, it’s an awkward exchange.

Megan then feeds back the situation to Pete on the phone, and he and Tommy are then squaring up when they come face to face, in one of the most explosive arguments of the series…we CANNOT wait to see what Megan’s started now…

On the other side of things, Chloe is getting more and more frustrated by her involvement in the Pegan saga of 2017, and declares that she is no longer involved, before seeking advice from Mario Falcone and Lockie.

When will the dramas of Pegan calm down?!