Impressive work!

TOWIE star Tommy Mallet recently opened up about overhauling his lifestyle following a tough few months.

And now the Essex lad has revealed the results of his transformation with a topless photo on Instagram.

Proudly baring all, 26-year-old Tommy thanked his former TOWIE co-star Mike Hassini for helping him get in shape, while also revealing details of his workout plan.

‘I’m not perfect (yet),’ he started the caption. ‘But I’m day 30 into my 90 day #thesixpackrevolution I let me health slip and got up to 110kg probably the worst shape I’ve ever been in!!’

‘But I’ve got up and done something about it… by training 6 days a week with my bro @mike_hassini.’

He then teased even more snaps, adding: ‘Stay tuned for day 6!!! I’m coming!!’

And fans were quick to praise the reality star, as one replied: ‘Flipping heck. You look awesome. Well done you.’

‘Keep at it @tommy_mallet you’re killing it mate 🕺🏼✨,’ said another.

A third added: ‘Brave thing to do , good luck tommy x,’ while a fourth tagged his girlfriend Georgia Kousoulou and added: ‘wow @georgiakousoulou must be so proud😘x’

Meanwhile, Tommy’s transformation comes after the TOWIE star recently stripped off for his new campaign championing men’s mental health awareness.

Alongside pals Pete Wicks, 29, James Lock, 31, Bobby Norris, 32, and Liam ‘Gatsby’ Blackwell, 30, Tommy opened up about suffering from anxiety.

After writing his insecurities on a large piece of paper, Tommy explained: ‘Sometimes I cry because it gets too much.

‘Because sometimes the overload of work and trying to balance a relationship can get too much.’

Tommy recently opened up about his mental health struggles on the new series of TOWIE, revealing that things got so bad he couldn’t leave the house.

‘I just sat there and looked at a wall,’ he said. ‘

‘I couldn’t leave the house. I know it was only a few days but still. I need to sort myself out first. But if you’re going through something and you don’t talk about it…’

Well done for speaking out, Tommy!