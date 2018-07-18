The reality star has transformed her image over the years

She first burst onto our television screens in 2010 when she joined the cast of TOWIE, and over the past eight years, Lucy Mecklenburgh has certainly gone through somewhat of a transformation.

The telly star remained on the ITV2 show for three years, where she had her fair share of dramas with her boyfriend at the time, Mario Falcone.

Ever since leaving the reality show, Lucy’s public persona has gone from strength to strength – and so has her style.

She used to be a fan of bodycon dresses and white stilettos, but nowadays her fashion sense is a whole lot different.

As well as having her own clothing range for Pretty Little Thing and starring in their adverts, Lucy has also designed a collection for Ellesse sportswear and is signed to Select modelling agency.

The 26-year-old star owns her own shop called Lucy’s Boutique and also known for being a fitness guru nowadays. Results With Lucy is her online personal training and nutrition website, with subscribers in six figures.

As well as building her brand, Lucy has also bagged herself a soap star boyfriend in the form of Coronation Street and Neighbours star Ryan Thomas. And the pair seem totally loved up. Aw!

So, let’s take a look back at Lucy Mecklenburgh’s dramatic transformation…