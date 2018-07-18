The 26-year-old star owns her own shop called Lucy’s Boutique and also known for being a fitness guru nowadays. Results With Lucy is her online personal training and nutrition website, with subscribers in six figures.
As well as building her brand, Lucy has also bagged herself a soap star boyfriend in the form of Coronation Street and Neighbours star Ryan Thomas. And the pair seem totally loved up. Aw!
So, let’s take a look back at Lucy Mecklenburgh’s dramatic transformation…
Lucy Mecklenburgh 2011
Lucy first burst onto television screens in 2010 when she joined the cast of ITV2 reality show The Only Way Is Essex.
Credit: ITV/REX
Lucy Mecklenburgh 2011
Lucy loved a bodycon dress and stilettos back in the day. She recently admitted that she won’t watch old TOWIE episodes becuase she cringes at her style.
Credit: REX
Lucy Mecklenburgh 2012
Lucy dressed as a fairy when she launched her very Christmas range in Essex.
Credit: Imagewise Ltd/REX/Shutterstock
Lucy Mecklenburgh 2013
Swapping her blonde hair for brunette once again, the telly star kept it glam at this glitzy event.
Credit: Ray Tang/REX/Shutterstock
Lucy Mecklenburgh 2013
Lucy went full on Essex sparkle at the NTAs.
Credit: Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
Lucy Mecklenburgh 2013
As the TOWIE cast headed to Marbella for a drama-filled holiday, the star opted for an a-line white dress.
Credit: Marbella Photo/REX/Shutterstock
Lucy Mecklenburgh 2014
This dress was anything but subtle…
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Lucy Mecklenburgh 2014
Lucy went for a more sophisticated floral number at a public appearance. But she made sure to keep to her roots with a flash of Barbie pink.
Credit: Philip Oldham/REX/Shutterstock
Lucy Mecklenburgh 2015
We’re not really sure what Lucy has got around her shoulders here…
Credit: Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock
Lucy Mecklenburgh 2015
At London Fashion Week, the star went for a more tailored look.
Credit: Joanne Davidson/Silverhub/REX/Sh
Lucy Mecklenburgh 2016
Lucy proved Essex girls really do love white on a night out with her pals.
Credit: Stephen Coke/REX/Shutterstock
Lucy Mecklenburgh 2016
How amazing does she look attending this Celebrities at the Park event?
Credit: Stephen Coke/REX/Shutterstock
Lucy Mecklenburgh 2017
Lucy kept things classy in this all black sheer outfit.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Lucy Mecklenburgh 2017
With her hair cut into a cute bob, the reality star looks worlds away from her TOWIE days.
Credit: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Lucy Mecklenburgh 2018
Gone are those bodycon dresses!
Credit: Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
Lucy Mecklenburgh 2018
WOW! Lucy definitely stole the show at the TV Awards this year.