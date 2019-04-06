She's back!

She’s just released her first single in three years, Daddy, and Tulisa contostavlos has now claimed the reason for the delay in her music career is due to her work on ITV’s X Factor.

The 30-year-old – who worked as a judge on the family-friendly reality show from 2011 to 2012 – says she had to fit a mould on the show, which affected the type of artist she wanted to be.

Speaking in an interview, she explained: ‘On a family show, you have to keep up appearances, and fit into a mould. I definitely adapted myself a lot and played a version of myself for a long time.’

Despite her success on the show – she won in 2011 with Little Mix – she revealed she was happy to move on from the talent show, so that she could relaunch her music after rising to fame with group N-Dubz.

‘This is the Tulisa that would have come out as a solo artist straight off of N-Dubz. Take X Factor out of the equation and this is the kind of artist I would always be,’ she added to NME magazine.

Tulisa’s bold statement comes as she released her new hit Daddy, a cover of 90s hit Sweet Like Chocolate.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: WOW! Tulisa looks amazing in sexy bikini snaps as she prepares for major showbiz comeback

She has signed a new record deal with Xploded Music and wrote and produced the song with David Lucas.

This week, she kept her fans patiently waiting for the new hit, as she teased them with her new pink hair on Instagram.

‘Hang tight… it’s coming,’ she told her 485k followers, alongside an image of her barbie locks.

Speaking of her return to the music scene, Tulisa explained: ‘I took some time out of the spotlight to refocus on what is important to me, and that’s music.’

Sounds like the female boss is well and truly back!