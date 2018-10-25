Twit twoo!

She made have been out of the headlines a bit recently, but Tulisa Contostavlos certainly caught everyone’s attention at the recent Specsavers Awards in a stunning, barely-there gown.

The former N-Dubz star showed off her incredible figure in a sleek black halter-neck dress.

And it was definitely a more risque choice, as the singer made a daring fashion decision to ditch the bra – and flash a hint of major side-boob to the awaiting paps at the event.

Tulisa also bared a hint of cleavage in the saucy, skin-tight dress – showing off her, *ahem* assets.

But the look was definitely a chic one overall, as the star finished off her outfit with a sleek, wavey hairstyle – and of course, those obligatory specs!

The backless dress also perfectly showed off Tulisa’s array of tats, and her impressive tan.

Tulisa wasn’t flying solo at the glamorous event however. She was actually joined by her former X Factor judge, Louis Walsh, with the pair posing for pics during the course of the evening.

Sharing one photo on her Instagram stories, Tulisa wrote, ‘Look who I found’, alongside a picture of herself and Louis looking rather suspicious…!

Tulisa was joined at the event by a host of other famous faces too – including Gemma Collins and her beau Arg.

The TOWIE super-couple were also joined by Arg’s BFF, Ferne McCann, as the trio sat together on a table at the star-studded bash.

Ryan Thomas and his GF Lucy Mecklenberg were also in attendance, arriving at the event together early in the evening. However, the pair left separately, with Lucy explaining that she had a ‘cold’ and so wasn’t feeling well.

Tulisa recently appeared on Loose Women, where she addressed winning a court case again Britney Spears and will.i.am, after she was left off the writing credits for hit song ‘Scream and Shout’.

She admitted that there’s no bad feeling over the drama, saying: ‘I don’t feel bad blood about it. At the end of the day it’s not a move I would have done.

‘But look at the success that he’s got out of it and off the back. I can’t complain, I’ve got a Number One hit in loads of countries around the world, so everyone won.

‘It’s a shame it had to go that way, but chicken dinner, everyone’s a winner.’