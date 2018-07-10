The singer shows she can rock any look

Not long after she shocked fans looking ‘unrecognisable’ on Instagram, Tulisa Contostavlos has silenced critics with her elegant new look at Monday night’s Syco Summer Party.

LA-based Tulisa returned to London for Simon Cowell’s annual bash, and was snapped looking gorgeous in pastel blue open arriving at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

The former X Factor judge showcased her summer tan in a stunning baby blue two piece, featuring an asymmetric skirt and folded detail on top, and nude heels.

She finished the refined look with a smokey eye, and swapped her usual loose waves for a stylish low bun.

She left the party with friend and TV presenter Terri Seymour, who dated Simon Cowell between 2002 and 2008.

This isn’t the first time Tulisa’s appearance has amazed in recent months.

In June, the singer posted a photo in the studio that had some fans excited by the prospect of new music, though some were shocked by her appearance.

One wrote: ‘Tulisa come back to your old face’.

another commented: ‘You don’t even look like Tulisa anymore’.

The star had previously tried fillers in 2014, but explained on Good Morning Britain that her oversized pout was caused by an allergic reaction: ‘It was fillers and I had an allergic reaction and looked like Finding Nemo.’

Tulisa admitted that she got ‘carried’ away with plastic surgery in a 2016 interview, but has since been snapped looking more natural.

Viewers were quick to compliment the star on her appearance when she recently featured on Loose Women to talk about her recent lawsuit with Britney Spears and will.i.am.

One social media user wrote: ‘Yes new music from @officialtulisa in the summer she looked amazing on @loosewomen.’

Another said: ‘How good does @officialtulisa look #shesback @loosewomen.’

Words by Isa Jaward.