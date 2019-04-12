This is one sexy video...

Tulisa wowed fans when she shared the video for her much-awaited come back single on social media.

The ultra sultry pop song, titled Daddy, is 30-year-old Tulisa’s first musical project since 2016, with her last album The Female Boss being released over six years ago.

This morning the former X-Factor judge took to Twitter to announce that the single was finally available, sharing the raunchy music video with followers.

She wrote: ‘It’s finally here guys check out the video for my new tune #daddy out now.’

Appearing in a neon pink wig and donning a black PVC corset, the ex N-Dubz songstress sings the provocative lyrics: ‘I wanna call you daddy.’

Meanwhile, the raunchy video, set in a strip club, features pole dancers dressed in latex lingerie performing seductively as Tulisa suggestively applies a tube of pink lip gloss.

Fans were quick to bombard Tulisa with support for the X-rated vid, with one enthusiastically penning: Queeeeeeen you came thruuuuuu I’m so bloody proud of ya! , ’ while another added: ‘Can’t believe our T is back I missed you and your music so much! Ly T hope I will meet you one day.’

Although, not all of Tulisa’s followers were as keen on the sexual single, with one confused Tweeter writing: ‘I can’t be the only one thinking that @officialtulisa new song is creepy AF? Call you Daddy??? About someone you’re f***king??? Daddy??? Am I missing something?,’

Another replied in agreement, typing: ‘Creepy as!! WTF!’

Speaking on her hiatus from the industry, Tulisa revealed she’s ready to focus on music again, saying: ‘I took some time out of the spotlight to refocus on what is important to me, and that’s music.

‘I’ve spent a lot of time in the studio writing and recording new music, and now I have many new tracks ready to go.’

Speaking to Metro the pop star added: ‘For me it’s not about chasing celebrity or chart positions. I lost my way for a while trying to make music for other people or what I think people wanted to hear.

‘Now it’s all about putting out music that I love and is true to myself. These songs are a return to my roots and if you happen to like them, then brilliant!’