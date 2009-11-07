Kristen Stewart: I don’t want to be like Angelina Jolie

Twilight actress dislikes being a celebrity
Kristen Stewart has no desire to be a global megastar.
The actress, 19, who plays Bella Swan in Twilight, wants to lead a normal life.
‘I don’t want to be a movie star like Angelina Jolie,’ says Kristen.
‘Nothing about being a celebrity is desirable. I’m an actor.
‘It’s bizarre to me that everybody’s so obsessive.’
Kristen reckons her co-star Robert Pattinson‘s vampire character Edward Cullen is a good parallel to fame.
‘As a vampire, he has a sad, desolate life,’ she tells BlackBook magazine. ‘Fame is the same.’
Robert, 23, and Kristen will next be seen starring opposite Taylor Lautner, 17, in New Moon.
