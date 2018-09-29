Seeing double

Since leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house in third place last month, Dan Osborne has been catching up on some much needed family time, putting his relationship back on track with his wife Jacqueline Jossa – who he shares daughters Ella, three, and three-month-old Mia with – and bonding with his son Teddy from his ex-girlfriend Megan Tomlin.

And as the school week drew to an end yesterday, the 27-year-old enjoyed some father-and-son time with his four-year-old.

Sharing a photo, as he picked up his son from school, the dad-of-three wrote: ‘Love picking my boy up from school!

‘His little face as he runs up to me, melts my heart! ❤️ He’s growing up so quick it’s scary!! Love you more than anything my handsome little man 💙💙💙’

Aww.

And fans couldn’t help noticing how much little Freddie resembled the former TOWIE star.

‘Twins’ one simply wrote, adding a love-struck eyes emoji.

‘Ah he is the spit of you gorgeous pic😊’ another said.

‘Teddy looks like Daddy,’ a third wrote.

‘Like father like son,’ one wrote.

‘Lil heartbreaker right there just like his Daddy x’ added another.

Others praised the reality TV star for redeeming himself on the Channel 5 show after a rocky six months with Jacqueline.

‘I’m so happy you went on cbb because you have shown what a good man you are and such a proud dad. You’re blessed with a beautiful family 💖’ one wrote.

The adorable photo comes after Dan and Jacqueline, 25, were spotted looking loved up as they went for a stroll.

Packing on the PDA as they stepped out for a walk, the couple – who split in May amid rumours Dan was getting close to Love Island’s Gabby Allen after they were pictured looking cosy on a yacht – proved they’re very much back on.

And as Dan had some boy’s time with Freddy on Friday evening, Jacqueline had an eventful ‘girls night’ with their daughters, sharing hilarious video clips to her Instagram story of Mia practising her big sister duties with her plastic ‘baby’ doll.

Too cute!