Uh-Oh Lewis Bloor! Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson to reunite with Ex Aaron Chalmers?!

Look away Lewis Bloor! Is Marnie Simpson set to reunite with her Ex Aaron Chalmers on THIS hit show?!

‘WHOSE. EX. IS. NEXXXXXT’

Well if you must know, probably Aaron Chalmers‘ Ex- considering that the Geordie Shore ‘fella has just signed up to feature in the brand new series of Ex on the Beach!

Yup, that happened….

Just the 2 of us 😂 funny day on shoot with this kid @gazgshore A post shared by Aaron ☺ (@aaroncgshore) on Aug 31, 2016 at 11:41am PDT

A TV insider has confirmed that Aaron will be letting Tablet of Terror ruin his life during the new series of the hit MTV show- confirming to The Sun: ‘Aaron will be a great addition to the show – he’s always on the lookout for a good looking lass’.

The source continued, ‘He is pretty straight talking and doesn’t mind showing how he enjoys making up with his lovers on TV either. It should be an explosive series with him on board’.

So (other than a good ol’ bit of dramz) exactly what can Aaron Chalmers bring to Ex on the Beach?! Er, potentially his ex-beau, fellow Geordie Shore-er Marnie Simpson…

A post shared by Marnie Simpson (@marniesimpson) on Jul 21, 2016 at 4:27am PDT

According to the source, producers are dead keen to get Aaron’s Ex- on/off girlfriend Marnie on the show- ‘He loves a bit of an argument as he and Marnie had countless rows when they were an on-off couple on Geordie Shore’.

Now, this would be all well and good… if it wasn’t for a lil’ something called ‘Lewis Bloor’.

Yup, Marnie is currently loved up with her CBB boyfriend, Ex-Towie lad Lewis Bloor.

However, Marnie has recently hinted at some relationship worries via her column for Star magazine- sharing, ‘I want things to be as amazing as they were on CBB, but I was being unrealistic because it’s so different outside… I want to keep things private, because I don’t want to give people a reason to talk about us’.

A post shared by Marnie Simpson (@marniesimpson) on Sep 9, 2016 at 9:39am PDT

The Geordie ‘gal then added, ‘Things are still going well between me and Lewis, but I find our relationship really hard, if I’m honest’.

Does this mean both Arns AND Marns are going to be joining fellow Geordie Gaz Beadle on the beach?! Watch this space…

