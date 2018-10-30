Una Healy shows Ben Foden what he’s missing as she flaunts cleavage in first red carpet appearance since split

She won't be single for long!

She may have split from her husband just a matter of months ago, but it looks like Una Healy has put that heartbreak well and truly behind her.

The Saturdays singer looked absolutely stunning as she made her first red carpet appearance as a single lady last night.

The mother-of-two arrived at the 2018 Pride of Britain Awards wearing a stunning black sequinned gown – and made sure all eyes were on her!

Una’s floor-length garment featured a daring split which allowed her to show off plenty of cleavage, and despite the cold temperatures, she decided to leave her coat at home.

Instead, she paired the glitzy gown with black strappy heels and a simple silver necklace as she made her way inside London’s Grosvenor House.

The 37-year-old pop star wore her blonde locks slicked back and pulled her best pout as she posed for photographers.

Una, who is mother to six-year-old daughter Aoife Belle and three-year-old son Tadhg, showed no signs of missing rugby player Ben Foden following their split in July.

In fact, the singer has recently returned from a trip to Los Angeles where she was working on some new music – and hanging out with hunky male model Kenneth ‘KP’ Guidroz.

Fans believe Una is now enjoying a steamy new romance with Kenneth, after he shared a cosy selfie of them together on his Instagram page, and they were also snapped holding hands whilst out and about in Malibu – however, Una is yet to confirm nor deny anything…

At the time of her split from Ben, following reports he had been unfaithful, Una said: ‘My life has been turned upside down and I’m trying to figure it out. I’m taking each day as it comes and just being there for my children.’

She then said of her two children: ‘I never feel lonely or alone. They’re lovely company and have brought joy into my life. The most important job for me is to be the best parent I can and to provide and look after them. They’re my priority.

‘You have to be strong for your children as they’re dependent on you. But with that responsibility comes great satisfaction. I’m looking forward to all the milestones in their lives that we’ll share.’