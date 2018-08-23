New hair, don't care?

Following her shock split from husband Ben Foden, it looks like Una Healy has taken a trip straight to the hairdressers.

The former Saturdays star has been unusually silent on social media since announcing she’d broken up with her 33-year-old husband in July.

But the 36-year-old came back onto Instagram with a bang yesterday as she unveiled a dramatic new hairstyle to her 577k followers.

Sharing some sexy selfies from the salon, Una revealed that she’s dyed her famous red locks blonde while thanking her hairstylists for working their magic.

And fans of the singer couldn’t wait to flood the snaps with comments, as one wrote: ‘She’s back in the game!!!! We love herrrrrr.’

Another excited fan commented: ‘YOU LOOK WOW SO DIFFERENT AND BEAUTIFUL’.

While a third added: ‘Absolutely stunning! 😍 The best way to deal with heartache is self love and preservation 💖 You go girl! So dignified’.

Singer Una is reportedly living in Ireland with her mum Anne after announcing her marriage to rugby player Ben was over just days after the couple spoke about moving to America together.

The pair tied the knot in 2012 and share two children — six-year-old daughter Aoife Belle and three-year-old son Tadhg – but they were hit with allegations that Ben had cheated with PR girl Becky Milne in 2015.

However, Becky, 26, has since denied the claims, saying she was ‘just friends’ with Ben.

And it looks like Una is keen to move on from all the drama as she’s since deleted some recent couples snaps on Insta including an anniversary post which marked six years as husband and wife.

This comes after Una recently admitted to Now that marriage can be difficult and there’s ‘no secret’ to staying together.

‘Marriage is hard work’, she told us. ‘It’s not easy. Whether you’re in a marriage or not. If there’s challenges we get through them together, and we work on it. There’s children involved now and we just want them to be happy.’

The star added: ‘We don’t argue often but when we do they’re heated, and Aoife hates it! She tells us off.’