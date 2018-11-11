Una Healy opens up about life after her marriage breakdown

Four months after dumping husband Ben Foden, Una Healy is honest about her sudden single status being a shock to the system.

In fact, when we catch up with Una, 37, at the Pride of Britain Awards, she admits one thing that’s getting her through the process is her children – Aoife, six, and three-year-old Tadgh.

‘I’m just taking it day by day and focusing on the kids,’ Una says. ‘My children have been my support and so have my friends and family.’

And Una – who shot to fame with girl band The Saturdays – confessed writing songs for her second solo album has also helped, adding: ‘That’s why I love my music because I can put all my emotions into it and bring out a positive. I’m getting a selection of songs together so hopefully I can get some stuff out next year.’

Before their split in the summer, Una and Ben told Now of their plans to relocate to the US after the rugby ace signed a deal with a team there.

At the time, Una explained: ‘It’s for Ben’s rugby, but also there’ll be possible opportunities for me with everything else out there. We’ll go wherever Ben’s rugby takes him.’

But, just four weeks later, it was all over.

During a recent visit to Los Angeles, Una was linked to hunky model Kenneth ‘KP’ Guidroz. So, naturally, we’re dying to know what’s going on between them.

But unfortunately, romance isn’t on the cards for the duo, as she tells us: ‘He was just someone I met out there, so just a friend. I’m not dating anyone at the moment. I’m just focusing on the kids, but, you know, one day hopefully.’

Luckily, Una has a great support network to help her through the break-up from Ben, and she’s joined at the awards by three of her four former band mates, Frankie Bridge, Rochelle Humes and Mollie King.

However fans will have to wait for a full musical reunion – along with Vanessa White – as Una confesses they missed their the recent anniversary of their debut album.

She says: ‘It’s 10 years since Chasing Light, so we’ve missed the 10th anniversary, but maybe in a couple of years.’