Major Pamela Anderson in Baywatch vibes...

Going through a break up is no walk in the park, but thankfully social media makes that triumphant ‘over it’ stage even more satisfying. Just ask Una Healy!

Over the weekend, the former Saturday’s star took to social media to document her Californian beach trip.

Following the split from the father of her two children, Ben Foden, 36-year-old Una decided to do a Pamela Anderson – popping on her Baywatch-esque swimsuit for the day trip.

Fans were very quick to compliment Una’s red hot look – with replies reading a range of kind messages.

Messages read comments such as ‘You look amazing… take care and enjoy every minute’, ‘Could you get any hotter ?!’ and ‘New member of Baywatch?’.

Tellingly, Una tagged Kenneth Guidroz as photo credit for her smokin’ hot pics… and we can’t help but wonder if romance is on the cards.

Kenneth, who earns his bread and butter as a model (because what else?!), has also taken to Instragram to share a snap of the duo cosying up ‘behind the scenes’.

Interesting stuff…

Una is newly single, following the breakdown of her six year marriage to rugby player Ben, 33.

The mother of daughter Aoife, six, and son Tadhg, three, became caught up in a media storm ahead of their split – with allegations that Ben had cheated with PR girl Becky Milne in 2015.

Speaking of the split with Hello, Una shared that her children have kept her strong.

‘You have to be strong for your children as they’re dependent on you. But with that responsibility comes great satisfaction. I’m looking forward to all the milestones in their lives that we’ll share.’

Una then added: ‘I’m taking each day as it comes and just being there for my children.’

By the looks of things, life is pretty sweet for single Una!