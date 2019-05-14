But who is he?!

She’s had her fair share of heartbreak over the years, so we’re delighted that ex-TOWIE star Jess Wright has found love again.

Mark Wright’s sister teased her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Monday night when she shared a black and white snap with her new beau. But she kept his identity a secret – much to the dismay of her legion of fans.

Alongside it she wrote: ‘Reminiscing over another amazing weekend with my love.’

It’s not the first time 33-year-old Jess has gushed over her new boyfriend on social media. Last month she shared a sweet tribute to him whilst on holiday in Mallorca.

‘No matter where I am in the world so long as it’s with you, I’m home,’ she wrote. Aw!

While we’re all desperate to know who is making the reality TV star happy, Jess’ army of fans are just pleased she’s smiling again.

‘This makes me so happy,’ one Instagram user wrote. While another said: ‘You deserve it Jess.’

Even Jess’ sister-in-law Michelle Keegan approves of the new romance, as she shared a string of loved-up emojis under the snap.

This is Jess’ first relationship since she split from Strictly star Giovanni Pernice back in April last year after the Italian hunk reportedly struggled with the attention Jess received.

At the time an insider revealed: ‘He was really into Jess and did want to make a go of it, but he struggled with the attention she gets and her popularity.

‘They’ve tried to keep things amicable and told people they have both agreed to go their separate ways, but he was the one who first suggested things were going to end.’

He has since found love with Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts – his second Strictly romance, after he wooed Georgia May Foote four years ago.