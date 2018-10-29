Top marks for the fashion mogul!

Victoria Beckham is one lady who manages to keep it chic 24/7.

Despite her jam-packed showbiz schedule, the fashion mogul consistently scores top marks for her wardrobe choices.

In fact, a recent trip to the beach with seven-year-old Harper and 13-year-old Cruz proved no different – with the 44-year-old mother-of-four shunning a less glam off-duty look in favour of some red heels!

In true VB style, she enjoyed her sandy trip to the Australian beaches of Sydney in a pair of pillarbox red pumps with a towering heel.

Lets hope Victoria avoided the sand!

Keeping the rest of the look slightly paired down, Victoria opted for a simple white tee and black denim cuffed jeans combo to watch her youngest two kids splash about in the sea.

Coordinating her colour scheme, Vic also refused to carry a beach bag – instead, reaching for a bright red boxy clutch.

Finishing off her beach outfit, Victoria sported trademark oversized black sunnies – keeping her hair windswept and her make-up glowy and natural.

So totally fashun, darling!

On the other side of the city, husband David enjoyed the closing ceremony of the annual Invictus Games with 16-year-old son Romeo.

The pair got suited and booted for the occasion, with David sporting a grey tux and matching tie – which he accessorised with a red poppy pinned to the lapel of his jacket.

Romeo also looked very dapper for the sporting affair, sporting a grey button-down shirt and trousers.

Earlier in the week, David shared a snap from the games – posing with Cruz and Romeo.

‘Special day at the @invictusgames2018… so inspiring in so many ways. All I can say is WOW @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham,’ he captioned the sweet snap.

Family goals or what!