Victoria Beckham is an endless source of wardrobe inspiration, family goals and, by the looks of things, a pretty cracking skincare routine too!

Always accessorising her luxe fashion looks with a fresh face, VB has kindly taken to Instagram to reveal some precious nuggets of beauty wisdom…

In fact, Posh has even revealed her ride-or-die skincare essentials – meaning we’re all going to be looking like the 44-year-old fashion mogul!

Sadly, the mother-of-four firstly unveiled a custom made (and very expensive) molecular cream by Dr. Barbara Sturm – meaning it’s unlikely we’ll be able to get our hands on an exact dupe.

Revealing she is currently trialing the personalised product, Victoria explained the pretty hardcore method of creating her cream…

Having had her blood taken to create ‘healing factors made by my own cells’, Victoria’s luxe cream is said to be ‘highly anti inflammatory and regenerative’.

Yet to give her verdict, Victoria promised fans: ‘I’ll be testing it out this week morning and night!’

Thankfully, Victoria’s next beauty ritual is much more accessible – as the mother of 19-year-old Brooklyn, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper revealed she likes to sip on a simple mug of hot water and lemon!

Explaining she likes to accompany her early wake-up calls with a warm cup of the good stuff, Victoria shared: ‘Good morning! Hot water and lemon first thing! So good for your skin!’

Not just good for pancakes, the trusty lemon is claimed to be packed full of useful nutrients and antioxidants for our complexion.

Finally, Victoria revealed her serum of choice – revealing she likes to slather up with the Codage Hydration Intense cream.

Retailing at a much more price tag friendly cost of £46, Vics explained: ‘This is super rich without being heavy – like a milky body serum!’

Race you to the face masks!