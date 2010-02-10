Vernon Kay sent sex texts to five women

Family Fortunes host says he's been an idiot

Vernon Kay has apologised for sending saucy messages to women behind his wife Tess Daly‘s back.

The Family Fortunes presenter admits texting five women, including Page 3 model Rhian Sugden, 23, over a period of four years.

‘Tess is extremely upset about this and we’re working through it,’ says Vernon, 35.

‘But in some ways I’m glad this story has come out. It feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.

‘I knew it was getting silly. I’m never going to do it again. I’m so sorry. I’ve been an idiot and I’ve let my family down.’

Vernon, who married Tess, 38, in September 2003, insists he’s never had sexual relationships with any of the women.

‘I’m not a sex pest,’ he tells The Sun. ‘I’ve only done this with four or five girls and I’ve known them all well – they’ve been friends or work colleagues…

‘It’s not like I’ve met someone and started sexy texting them.’

