Has Vick landed in a spot of trouble with big bosses?!

On Sunday evening, radio personality Vick Hope found herself on the Strictly Come Dancing chopping block – sadly leaving the competition alongside her professional partner, Graziano Di Prima.

Facing the chop alongside Seann Walsh and his professional partner Katya Jones, the result meant Vick had to pack up her sequins and return to the day job.

More: Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Bosses respond to controversial ‘FIX’ claims following Vick Hope’s exit

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

And no-one was more upset about the decision than the 29-year-old herself – as Vick later went on to make some suggestions of a ‘fix’ whilst back on radio air.

The radio presenter let off some steam whilst speaking on Capital FM – claiming that before judges shared their verdict on the dance-off, there was a secret ‘conflab’ and a ‘really weird atmosphere’ in the studio.

It’s reported that Vick’s explosive suggestion of an unfair Strictly outcome has angered big bosses at the BBC – with an unnamed insider claiming reluctance to work with her again.

A BBC source said to The Sun: ‘As a TV hopeful it was a pretty stupid thing to do. Execs are less than impressed.

‘She’s come across as a bad loser when they’ve done so much to support her.’

‘The Beeb won’t be having her back,’ they added.

Yikes!

Whilst the claims are not confirmed by an official rep, the broadcasting service commented on the claims in a separate statement yesterday.

A spokesperson told Hello: ‘It is categorically untrue to imply that producers tell the Judges how to score or who to save.

‘Each judge votes on each dance independently, based on its merits and in their expert opinion alone.’ However, whilst producers remain adamant the weekends result was not fixed, viewers of the show took to social media to share they felt otherwise.

One user shared they could count the mistakes in Seann’s dance’.

Agreeing, another posted: ‘I’m not the only one who saw Sean mess up with his feet a lot of the time right? FIXED’

What are your thoughts? Tweet us @CelebsNow!