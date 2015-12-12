Vicky Pattison’s epic Christmas plans – REVEALED!

How will Queen of the Jungle Vicky Pattison be spending her Christmas? We spoke to her sister Laura to find out!



She might have won a legion of new fans during her stint in the jungle, but rest assured Vicky Pattison’s family will be keeping those Geordie feet well and truly on the ground this Christmas. Vicky’s sister Laura tells Now all about her festive plans…

CHRISTMAS EVE MAYHEM

‘Vicky, me and our mates go out every Christmas Eve – it’s a tradition. We go to our local, get drunk and stumble back to the house around 1am. Usually Mum’s still up, wearing a Mrs Claus nightie and wrapping presents!

‘The rule is we only go to the local normally, but one year Vic and me got so drunk we went into town. We got home late and as it was Christmas Eve there were no takeaways open for our usual cheesy chips. We were so hungry, Vicky devoured the beef that had been cooked for Christmas dinner! Next day was a nightmare. We were not popular in the Pattison household!’

OUR RESTFUL CHRISTMAS DAY

‘We both start the day running to the bathroom and throwing up from the night before! That’s standard with us – Mum kind of expects it. But we have to get ourselves sorted by midday cos that’s when our grandparents arrive.

‘We just about manage Christmas dinner, see the rest of the family in the evening and then it’s back in our jammies and to bed. It’s always an early bedtime for us after Christmas Eve!’

ARE BOYFRIENDS WELCOME?

‘Me mam has rules and Christmas is the only time we’re required to be at home. So it’s no problem for either of us to have boyfriends over, but the only one that stands out was Vicky’s first boyfriend Dean, who she went out with from the age of 15 to 19. He’d come round every year, but he was the only one she’s ever really had over for Christmas.’

WHAT’S VICKY GETTING FORCHRISTMAS?

‘It’s so hard to find a present for Vicky because she buys everything she wants for herself.I’m getting her something she says she’s wanted for a long time. She’ll have it before Xmas.’

VICKY’S NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS

‘Vicky always says she wants to stop drinking for her New Year’s resolution – but I don’t really think that’ll happen. It’s the same every year!’