Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison admitted she ‘drank too much wine’ while on holiday in Spain after worrying footage of the TV personality looking worse for wear at Barcelona airport surfaced this week.

In footage obtained by The Mirror, the 31-year-old reality star can be seen looking unsteady and dishevelled in the departures terminal of Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport on Monday.

Vicky is casually dressed and make up free in the video, recorded before she headed back to the UK from the Spanish city.

The Newcastle native was spotted by a fan who began filming the video out of concern.

The witness, who doesn’t want to be named, told the publication: ‘I know what she looks like so just knew it was her, everyone in my group was amazed that a girl of her profile was so wasted.’

Since the release of the video, Vicky has taken to Instagram to subtly address her state at the airport.

Posting a photo on Instagram, Vic reflected on an ‘amazing month’, making it clear she is in high spirits.

She penned: ‘back to work tomorrow…. But what a weekend I’ve had- To be honest, I’ve had such an amazing month- filmed another new show, made some incredibly new friends, caught up with old ones, seen some beautiful new countries, didn’t get enough sleep, ate too much pasta in Italy.’

The reality star then admitted she over indulged on the alcohol front during the Spanish leg of her trip away, adding: ‘drank too much wine in Spain,’ before continuing: ‘made a considerable dent in the croissant population in France and definitely drank too many cocktails in Greece.. All in all, a fabulous time was had by all!!! 😂💃🏻’

Rounding off the positive caption, Vicky pointed out that she was happy to be home, thanking those around her for their support.

‘But there’s actually no feeling like waking up in your own bed and spending time with you family. I’m so grateful for everything I’ve experienced but it would mean nothing without the people I love. Love you… 💙.’