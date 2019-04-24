Wow!

Vicky Pattison isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her incredible body on social media.

And the former Geordie Shore star has been at it again today, as she teased another sunny trip by sharing an incredible bikini snap.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Vicky Pattison reveals painful sunburn after stripping down for swimsuit snap

Taking to Instagram, 31-year-old Vic can be seen posing up a storm in a leopard print two-piece.

With her hair scraped back in a bun, the former Queen of the Jungle is giving the camera her best pout while accessorising with a pair of retro sunglasses and simple necklace.

Counting down the days until her next getaway, Vic wrote alongside it: ‘Holiday in T-minus 48 hours… 🐾’

And obviously fans couldn’t wait to comment on the sizzling snap, with one writing: ‘Wow hot as the weather.’

GOSSIP straight to your phone! Get the latest showbiz news direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter… Your email address: Sign up now

‘You look stunning in this picture @vickypattison,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Are u even reallllll 🔥🔥🔥’

Coronation Street pal Brooke Vincent also showed her appreciation, commenting: ‘Ohhhhhhhhh 😍😍’

Meanwhile, Vic recently got back from another luxury getaway to Dubai earlier this month.

Unfortunately, while the Newcastle lass looked typically amazing during her trip, she seemingly forgot the golden rule when it comes to sunny weather – make sure you’re wearing suncream!

Sharing a snap with her 4.2 million followers of some rather severe and VERY painful looking burn, Vicky wrote: ‘Instagram v Reality of a Brit abroad…

‘Thought I was all smug with my sunnies and sexy swimsuit didn’t I?!! Then I go for 1 walk and underestimate the sun and LOOK WHAT HAPPENS??!

‘I look a t***… I look like I’m still wearing my vest. I’m the butt of every joke.. Kids, don’t be a fool, in the words of Baz Luhrmann: WEAR SUNSCREEN you t*t. I’ve paraphrased slightly 😂🙈.’

Let’s hope she’s learnt from her mistakes this time around!