Vicky Pattison has had a tough couple of days after splitting with fiancé John Noble.

The pair were all set to start planning their wedding until a video emerged of businessman John appearing to grind with a number of different women in a club.

And after reportedly kicking out her hubby-to-be, now Vic has seemingly made a sly dig at her ex while appearing on This Morning today.

Sitting down with best pal Ferne McCann, the reality show pair began talking about their time in the I’m A Celebrity Jungle with Ferne, 28, recalling a trial which saw her with a snake around her neck.

‘That was the worst experience of my life,’ the former TOWIE star said.

Vicky then added: ‘I think we’ve all had our fair share of snakes.’

And fans couldn’t wait to congratulate her on the pretty brutal comment.

One wrote: ‘HAHAHAHAHA Vicky Pattison on This Morning getting a dig in to John Noble Jnr “we’ve all had our fair share of snakes” # ThisMorning‘

‘LOVE LOVE LOVE @VickyPattison ‘we’ve all had a few snakes haven’t we’ you deserve better,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘Yes Vicky calling out having had her fair share of snakes @VickyPattison # ThisMorning’

Meanwhile, Vicky has been celebrating her 31st birthday today and has vowed to ‘keep smiling’ through the celebrations.

Sharing a glimpse into her evening with friends, the telly star posted a video last night which showed her hotel room decorated with balloons.

‘The love I have for my friends is just unbelievable,’ she wrote alongside it.

The star has also been enjoying a swanky meal out at the Ivy today as she continues to celebrate her big day.

This comes after Vicky revealed she was ‘heartbroken’ by her break up in a lengthy Instagram post about ‘lies’ and ‘crippling humiliation’.

Keep your head up, Vic!