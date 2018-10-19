Vicky Pattison WOWS fans with incredible bikini body amid split rumours

Vic has been showing off her incredible figure

It looks like Vicky Pattison is hitting back at rumours her relationship is on the rocks in the best way possible – by sharing some smokin’ hot photos on Instagram.

The Geordie Shore star recently jetted away on a mini-break to Dubai with fiancé John Noble amid speculation their romance is ‘hanging by a thread’ after a handful of fiery arguments.

But it looks like all that drama is the furthest thing from Vicky’s mind as she took a quick selfie while sunbathing in her hotel today.

Posing poolside, the 30-year-old can be seen laying down in a skimpy black bikini while pouting at the camera.

The reality star’s incredible abs are on full display, as she captioned the snap: ‘Vitamin D is important… 🖤’

It didn’t take long for her 4 million followers to comment on the snap, as one wrote: ‘Such an inspiration ❤’

‘Wow body goals right there 🔥😍,’ said another, while a third agreed: ‘You look amazing!! X’

And a fourth added: ‘So jealous. You are beyond stunning.’

I’m A Celebrity winner Vicky has also shared some more photos from her sun-soaked day of relaxation, including a video lying next to husband-to-be John.

The pair looked relaxed and happy as they sunbathed next to each other at their luxurious hotel.

This comes after it was reported the couple are close to a split after arguing over Vic’s social life in London.

‘Vicky and John’s relationship is hanging by the thinnest of threads, but they both think what they’ve got is worth fighting for,’ a source told Th Sun.

‘When they first rekindled their flame two years ago John was exactly the kind of stable man Vicky wanted, but as time’s gone on she’s found it harder to commit to a quiet life up North when all her mates are still down here in London.

‘It’s been causing massive rows and John has warned her if she doesn’t start making him a priority over her pals and work it’s over.’

Clearly keen to put speculation to bed, Vic – who got engaged to John in July 2017 – later shared a very loved-up shot with her other half proving they’re stronger than ever.

‘Dubai nights with my 💙,’ she wrote beside the snap.

Keep the cute pics coming, guys!