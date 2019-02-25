Drama!

Vicky Pattison appeared to make a dig at ex fiancé John Noble as she shared a series of stunning throwback bikini shots recently.

The 31-year-old posted a cryptic message on Instagram about ‘coming after a self-made woman’s money’ amid reports she’s set to face a court battle with John.

Alongside three stunning photos of herself wearing a tiny leopard print bikini during her recent getaway to Dubai, she wrote a lengthy caption about staying strong.

She said: ‘Strong women aren’t just born. We are forged through the challenges of life. With each challenge we grow mentally and emotionally.

‘We move forward with our head held high and a strength that cannot be denied. A woman who has been through the storm and survived is one to be feared.

‘Ps coming for a self made women’s money ain’t cute hun. (And I know I’m not exactly down the mines here guys but at least I work for myself.’

Vicky’s message comes after reports surfaced at the weekend claiming John is demanding a cash sum from the reality TV star, after moving out of the house they bought together in Newcastle before their break up last year.

John is said to be after his share of the money he invested in the property.

However, its since been claimed that he stopped paying his half of the mortgage when he moved out of the property, which Vicky now lives in alone.

‘Vicky and John bought the house together a year ago, and both paid into the mortgage and to decorate it,’ a source said.

‘But when he packed up and moved out after the split, he stopped the payments. Now, he’s demanding way more money than he ever paid into the house from Vicky, saying it’s what he’s owed.’

The insider added to The Sun: ‘She’s desperate to cut all ties with him and wants to keep the house, so has made him a very generous offer. But he’s rejected it and asked for a huge amount of money.’

John has reportedly said that he’ll take his ex to court in order to get his money.

‘Vicky wants this all over with and just feels that John is being entirely unreasonable with his requests. She feels she’s been very fair with all things considered,’ the source added.