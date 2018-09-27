Vic looks AMAZE

As Vicky Pattison gears up to marry her fiancé John Noble, it looks like preparations are well and truly underway.

And one way she’s getting herself ready for the big day is by putting in some extra time at the gym.

Showing off the results of all her hard work, Vic wowed fans when she took to Instagram with an absolutely smokin’ bikini selfie today.

The 30-year-old looked amazing as she posed up a storm while pouting at the mirror in a black two-piece.

With her long hair scraped into a bun, the reality star told her fans how she’s overhauled her diet and lifestyle, writing: ‘Operation ‘Wedding Bod’ is well and truly underway!!

‘To follow my journey as I ‘slim down for the gown’ head to @vickysbridalbod and get following!’

And followers couldn’t wait to gush over the snap, as one wrote: ‘OMG U R STUNNING 🔥🔥🔥😘’.

‘My actual body goals. You’re so real yet so stunning ! Xx’, commented another, while a third added: ‘You are gorgeous Girl! 😍💪🏼’.

Vic has been documenting her body transformation for the past couple of weeks by sharing a load of gym selfies on Instagram, as well as inspirational fitness messages with her fans.

The I’m A Celebrity winner is due to walk down the aisle with businessman John next year after the pair originally postponed their wedding, which was supposed to take place in June.

Opening up about plans for the big day, Vicky recently told The Sun: ‘I definitely want to stick to next summer.

‘Neither of us are getting any younger and I would like to start a family so we’re very keen to get married next year – and whatever follows, follows.’

How exciting!