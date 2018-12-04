WOW!

After a tough few weeks, it looks like Vicky Pattison is back to her best as she’s shared a sassy new bikini photo.

The Geordie Shore star – who split from fiance John Noble last month – has taken to Instagram to show her ex what he’s missing with a throwback to her recent spa break.

Posing up a storm in a yellow two-piece, Vic looked amazing as she gave the camera her best pout.

Rocking a glam make-up look for the sexy snap, the reality star wore her hair in loose waves for the relaxing break with her mum.

Accompanying the photo, the I’m A Celebrity winner told her 4.1million followers: ‘No reason. Just cos.’

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the snap, with one replying: ‘Just cos you’re absolute fire.’

‘Omg wow I have no words for this,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Ok Vicky, what’s your secret? You’re looking amazing!’

It comes as Vicky recently thanked her family and friends for all their support after footage emerged of her ex fiance getting cosy with multiple women on a boys’ trip to Dubai.

Admitting she’s been crying everyday, Vic wrote: ‘This is a post to say THANKYOU…

‘To be honest the main things that have gotten me through the last couple weeks has been the love and kindness of my family and friends, my career that I feel so utterly grateful to have and the support of strangers and people on social media.

‘I’m so overwhelmed at the love I’ve been shown I just can’t thank everyone enough.’

The star then added: ‘I’m sorry I’m such a utter pity party at the moment- I’ll be better soon I promise, don’t give up on me and THANKYOU again for your patience’.

‘Vicky Pattison (worlds most miserable cow and toast enthusiast!)’

Keep your chin up, Vic!