Vicky Pattison announced the exciting news that she’d be joining ‘Celebrity Love Island’ yesterday, but unfortunately not all was as it seemed.

Yep, the Geordie Shore star’s fans fell victim to an April Fools day prank with Vic revealing that the whole thing was a joke.

But while we won’t get to see Vicky walking around in her bikini this summer looking for love, it’s not all bad as the 31-year-old ‘softened the blow’ by sharing an incredible holiday throwback photo instead.

Taking to Instagram, the telly star posted a snap of her posing up a storm while next to a pool in Dubai wearing a beige two-piece.

Vic looks amazing in the photo as she completed the look with a pair of retro sunglasses and her hair styled in loose waves.

Explaining her hilarious prank, she told followers: ‘So guys… I’m sorry to break the news to you all but ‘Celebrity Love Island’ is not happening.. APRIL FOOLS!!! 😂🙈😩🥰

‘This was cruel I know!! I won’t be swanning round the villa all summer so here’s a picture of me in a bikini to soften the blow!!! 😂👙😍 Hope you all forgive me!! And trust me, no one is more gutted than me 😩😩😩.’

And fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: ‘Oh my 😍,’ and another simply adding: ‘YUM!’

This comes after rumours Vicky had split with her new boyfriend Ercan Ramadan following a very short lived romance.

A source told The Sun last week: ‘Vicky has decided to call things off with Ercan because it was all moving too quickly.

‘She felt like it was too soon after her split from John Noble to get so involved with someone else.’

But it looks like pair are very much still on, as they seemingly headed out on a date night on Sunday at a fancy cocktail bar.

Capturing the moment on Instagram, Vicky can be seen with a huge smile on her face while holding her fruity drink.

Good to see these two back on track!