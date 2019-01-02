Having managed to overcome heartache towards the end of last year, following the public fallout from former-fiancé John Noble , the Geordie babe is entering 2019 on top form.

Oh, and in case anyone forgot, Vics is still our number one fitness inspo – having taken to Instagram to mark the end of 2018 with a banging bikini snap!

Looking utterly sizzling (what’s new?!), the 31-year-old braved the winter chill for the shot – ditching her thermals in favour of a red velvet bikini.

Revealing she was headed off for her first overseas trip of the year, the lovely lady captioned the snap: ‘Mexico in T-minus 48 hours.’

We’re not sure what we’re more jealous of – Vicky’s sun drenched vacay or her rocking abs!

And it appears we’re not the only ones feeling green with envy, as countless followers have reached out with complimentary messages for Vicky.

‘Dude you look amazing,’ one posted, whilst another agreed: ‘My new year goals!’

A third added: ‘Body goals. Happy new year!’

Having worked tirelessly throughout the year to be her best, Vicky often updates fans on her gym tips and health tricks.

Managing to remain very balanced in her fitness quest, Vicky recently revealed a past struggle with losing sight of what is healthy.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a throwback snap of herself fitness gear, beside one of her laughing during a more recent workout.

Captioning the shot, Vicky urged followed to remember to enjoy life – revealing she’d spent years ‘depriving’ herself of happiness for a ‘better’ body.

‘I was around 8 stone, exercised twice a day, obsessively calorie counted… I was uncomfortable in my own skin no matter how much I trained.

‘Clothes size 6 were often too big for me. I still thought I was fat and this is the worst part- was unhappy,’ she candidly revealed.

Keep doing you, Vicky!