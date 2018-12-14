Looking fab, Vic!

While there’s loads of things Vicky Pattison is great at, one thing we know she does really well is take a totally amazing bikini photo.

And low and behold the Geordie Shore star has been at it again this week as she’s shared a string of super sexy snaps on Instagram.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Vicky Pattison WOWS fans with seriously sexy swimwear photos after escaping John Noble split drama

In one photo, the 31-year-old can be seen posing up a storm in front of the mirror at a fitness retreat in Portugal she’s currently staying in with her mum.

Tugging down on her crochet bikini bottoms, Vic has given fans a glimpse of her incredible figure as she pouts at the camera.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Vicky then shared an insight into how her detox is going, hilariously writing: ‘As I took this picture my mam started ranting about cheese…

‘It’s day 5 people and I think she’s cracked!! 😂😍🙈 I’m off to the spa to take her mind off it… 😂💁🏻‍♀️’

Following it up with another selfie, the star can be seen relaxing in the spa wearing the same two piece.

While showing off her enviable abs, she wrote: ‘Thinking about cheese… (thanks mam) wbu?! 🧀’

And in one final instalment of the cheese saga, Vic took another quick snap leaning on the side of the spa’s pool, this time telling fans: ‘Specifically thinking about extra mature cheddar… 🧀✨😂’

As well as talking about all things cheese – it is nearly Christmas after all – Vicky’s fans were quick to comment on the smoking’ hot snaps, with one writing: ‘You always looked great vicky. So enjoy that cheese lol 😊😊’

‘Oh my god!! You look amazing!! 🔥🔥🔥,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Wow you look sensational!’

During her time away, Vicky has also been sharing snippets of all the healthy food and intense work-out routines she’s been testing out at the health retreat in order to get herself back to her best.

Meanwhile, this comes following her messy split from fiancé John Noble last month – after videos of him emerged getting cosy with multiple women on a trip to Dubai.

Sharing an inspirational quote on Instagram last week, Vic opened up about her heartache, telling fans: ‘I’m completely done both physically and mentally. I’ve put my all into keeping going these last few weeks and now I need to accept that I need to go somewhere that is good for my soul and rest.’

Hope you feel better soon, Vic!