While there’s loads of things Vicky Pattison is great at, one thing we know she does really well is take a totally amazing bikini photo.

And low and behold the Geordie Shore star has been at it again this week as she’s shared a string of super sexy snaps on Instagram.

In one photo, the 31-year-old can be seen posing up a storm in front of the mirror at a fitness retreat in Portugal she’s currently staying in with her mum.

Tugging down on her crochet bikini bottoms, Vic has given fans a glimpse of her incredible figure as she pouts at the camera.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Vicky then shared an insight into how her detox is going, hilariously writing: ‘As I took this picture my mam started ranting about cheese…

‘It’s day 5 people and I think she’s cracked!! πŸ˜‚πŸ˜πŸ™ˆ I’m off to the spa to take her mind off it… πŸ˜‚πŸ’πŸ»β€β™€οΈ’

Following it up with another selfie, the star can be seen relaxing in the spa wearing the same two piece.

While showing off her enviable abs, she wrote: ‘Thinking about cheese… (thanks mam) wbu?! πŸ§€’

And in one final instalment of the cheese saga, Vic took another quick snap leaning on the side of the spa’s pool, this time telling fans: ‘Specifically thinking about extra mature cheddar… πŸ§€βœ¨πŸ˜‚’

As well as talking about all things cheese – it is nearly Christmas after all – Vicky’s fans were quick to comment on the smoking’ hot snaps, with one writing: ‘You always looked great vicky. So enjoy that cheese lol 😊😊’

‘Oh my god!! You look amazing!! πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Wow you look sensational!’

During her time away, Vicky has also been sharing snippets of all the healthy food and intense work-out routines she’s been testing out at the health retreat in order to get herself back to her best.

Meanwhile, this comes following her messy split from fiancΓ© John Noble last month – after videos of him emerged getting cosy with multiple women on a trip to Dubai.

Sharing an inspirational quote on Instagram last week, Vic opened up about her heartache, telling fans: β€˜I’m completely done both physically and mentally. I’ve put my all into keeping going these last few weeks and now I need to accept that I need to go somewhere that is good for my soul and rest.’

Hope you feel better soon, Vic!