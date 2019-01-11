Vicky Pattison ignores ‘bodyshaming’ backlash as she shares seriously sexy swimsuit snaps on holiday

Vic has had a dramatic few days

Vicky Pattison came under fire yesterday when she was accused of ‘body shaming’ 2003 pop idol winner Michelle McManus in an interview given five years ago.

But it looks like the Geordie Shore star is keen to forget about the drama as she’s shared some more sizzling photos from her holiday to Mexico.

More: Vicky Pattison forced to apologise to Michelle McManus over ‘bodyshaming’ comments: ‘I’m not proud’

Taking to Instagram, 31-year-old Vic can be seen sunbathing by her hotel pool wearing a black swimsuit.

With her sunglasses covering her eyes, the reality pro is giving the camera her best pout as she shows off her incredible figure.

Next to the sexy snap, she simply wrote: ‘Another day, another pool selfie… 🖤✌🏻,’ before adding: ‘Disclaimer: this pic is filtered. I am no where near this brown 😂🙈.’

And fans were quick to comment on the sun-kissed post, as one wrote: ‘You are amazing! 💕 @vickypattison’

A second added: ‘Absolute flame 🔥 inside & out 💕,’ while a third agreed: ‘Killin’ it girl! 💕😍🔥 Go Vicky 🙌🏼.’

This comes after the Newcastle star was slammed by singer Michelle for appearing to mock her during an old interview.

After Vicky posted a clip hitting back at critics who had ‘bodyshamed’ her in some recent bikini photos, Michelle then shared her own social media photo, calling the star out on a news article which appeared in 2014.

The old post read: ‘There’s a Michelle McManus inside me dying to get out!’

‘Vicky Pattison gorges on pizza and chips despite her ‘constant fear’ of gaining weight.’

Michelle captioned the images: ‘Yes @vickypattison because you’ve never publicly body shamed anyone have you? Oh wait…’

Soooooooo, I’m sorry to whinge and have to post this but I’ve had about enough of shitty articles, online bullies, body shaming, trolling and negativity! And I’m hoping this will silence everything. Attending my sisters wedding yesterday was beautiful- but let’s face it, I’d have to be dead inside to not wonder about what was meant to of my future and feel a little sad and hurt. But none the less, I couldn’t have been happier for her and @dannya2008! The implication that I would somehow try and steal the limelight from her on her on her big day has hurt me so much. To add insult to injury I’m now being body shamed over some unflattering pap pics and I can’t believe we’re still on this hype in 2019. Anyway, watch the video, it’s all in there, I’m off to drink tequila and tell every woman I see that I think she’s smart, funny, pretty and important (the help styyylllleeeeee!!) LOL! I hope you all understand where I’m coming from here- and appreciate my honesty and are not just bored titless of my endless Instagram crusading 😂🙈😩 Sending love, lols and kindness from Mexico and hoping some of it reaches all trolls and tits a like 😂😍

Vicky then issued a heartfelt apology insisting she’s ‘not proud’ of who she was five years ago.

She told the Daily Mail: ‘There are a lot of things I did five years ago that I’m not proud of.

‘And to be honest, I wouldn’t even recognise the girl I was back then.’

She added: ‘I cannot apologise enough if my comments caused upset or hurt. I can guarantee even then it was not my intention, just my ignorance. I hope you accept my apology.’