Say it isn't so...

Vicky Pattison’s new boyfriend Ercan Ramadan has reportedly been approached to appear in the new series of Love Island.

According to reports, casting producers tried to entice Ercan to sign up for the show back in January, when his relationship with Vicky was in its early stages.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Love Island 2019: Everything you need to know about the ITV2 dating show…

They are said to be keen to sign up a number of attractive people who have dabbled in reality TV before and think Ercan, who appeared on The Only Way Is Marbs, would be a perfect contestant.

‘Love Island casting agents are approaching people with low-level fame to take part in this year’s show. Ercan was approached by casting producers in January,’ an insider told The Sun.

However, his blossoming romance with Vicky – who split from ex-fiancé John Noble late last year – has now apparently thrown a spanner in negotiations.

The source continued: ‘They told him he’d be a perfect fit for the show and that they really wanted him on board.

‘He knows it would be good for his career but he’s with Vicky now, so he’s not sure how to play it.’

The move comes after producers are said to be keen to sign up singletons with a strong social media presence – and Ercan has over 53k followers and counting.

‘It’s a total U-turn after Love Island bosses binned reality stars for the last series,’ the source added.

‘But this year they know exactly who they want on the show. Everyone on Love Island must have a strong influence on social media – it’s key to the success of the show.’

However, The Sun also report that a Love Island insider denied that Ercan had been approached by bosses, but said he could have been asked to audition by casting agents.

Meanwhile, Vicky only went public with her new beau earlier this month – three months after confirming the end of her relationship with John.

‘He [Ercan] slid into me DMs over Christmas and it’s gone from there. He’s lovely and fun,’ she sai