The star split from fiancé John Noble in November…

Vicky Pattison has shared a sneak peak of her very emotional new reality show, confessing that filming the aftermath of her break-up from fiancé John Noble was the ‘hardest thing’ she’s ever done.

The TV star uploaded the heartbreaking teaser clip to her Instagram on Friday night – and it’s not an easy watch.

In the clip, Vicky breaks down in tears as she explains: ‘A week ago, I was marrying him. A week ago, he was my future and my life.’

Captioning the clip, she said: ‘This was the hardest thing I’ve ever done.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Vicky Pattison enjoys cosy getaway with ex-TOWIE star as she finally moves on from John Noble split

‘But making this show gave me a focus, a welcome distraction in an otherwise very dark moment in time and I hope you all can respect my decision.’

Fans quickly rallied around the former Geordie Shore star, with one commenting: ‘My heart broke for you watching this 😭 I admire your courage and strength. Your a Queen @vickypattison and no one can ever take that from you.’

Another said: ‘Honestly wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy to go through this heartache. You are so brave Vicky. Sending lots of love’.

Vicky and John, 31, split in November 2018 after pictures emerged of him cosying up to multiple women in a Dubai nightclub, but he has always denied any cheating allegations.

The former couple – who were due to wed this year – were in the middle of filming a reality show for TLC, Vicky and John Said Yes, documenting all aspects of their wedding planning.

But following their split, Vicky decided on a one-off show instead, following her as she tries to come to terms with the devastating collapse of their relationship.

Speaking of the show, she said: ‘I had already started filming a wedding special for TLC and then everything changed. It wasn’t an easy decision but when I commit, I commit 100% and I felt it important to continue to show the realities of my life at that tough time.

‘I want people to see the real me and my real emotions, so they can understand the truth behind the headlines. Yes, I had my heart broken but there are more emotions to it and people for the first time will get to see that.’

She added: ‘The filming process has actually been therapeutic for me. I hope that anyone who has been hurt in a relationship will be able to relate to me when watching the show.’

Vicky Pattison: The Break Up, will air on TLC on January 30.